Yesway Partners with GSP

Yesway, CStore Decisions’ 2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year, has partnered with GSP to provide retail marketing services, including store profile management as well as POP design and production services, to 408 Yesway and Allsup’s convenience stores in nine states.

This partnership brings two technology-focused companies together. Yesway takes pride in its data-driven decision-making processes, combined with its field expertise,

to grow its stores. GSP is known for its cloud-based retail intelligence platform that supports the full retail marketing process from building and maintaining store profiles to determining accurate distributions for in-store marketing campaigns.

“GSP’s data-driven approach to retail marketing fits in well with our strategic perspective of reducing inefficiencies in our marketing operations said,” Darrin Samaha, vice president of marketing at Yesway “We’re building a portfolio of stores substantially and quickly, and this requires knowing our stores and knowing our numbers.”

GSP will provide store-specific kits directly to Yesway and Allsup’s stores from GSP’s production and fulfillment facilities. GSP’s just-in-time fulfillment system will allow Yesway and Allsup’s associates to receive the correct signage and POP kits on time, each month, at the correct times for proper installation.

“During our 44 years, GSP has harnessed the power of technology to better serve our customers,” said Craig Neuhoff, GSP’s Vice President of Business Development. “The

Yesway and Allsup’s company centers their operations around a technology focusedstructure. In many ways, it’s an e-partnership.”

Yesway has been renovating its Allsup’s and Yesway stores at a furious pace. The new stores undergo vibrant community-centered grand-reopenings with concerts, special

promotions with vendors, localized philanthropic outreach, and in many stores, the introduction of Allsup’s world famous deep-fried burrito. GSP has started supplying Yesway and Allsup’s grand reopenings with special event-focused kits.

Yesway remains one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the country. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision making. Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 408 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup’s chain.