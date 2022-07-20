Nouria Named CSD’s 2022 Chain of the Year

The family-owned and -operated company has experienced remarkable growth over the past two years with four major acquisitions, as well as rolling out two new-to-industry fully branded c-store and fuel stations, an upscale foodservice program and implementation of cutting-edge technology initiatives.

Operational excellence; phenomenal leadership; a laser focus on its people, values and culture; and an ongoing commitment to investing in convenience retailing are what Nouria embodies and fully embraces. These are extremely important characteristics of the best convenience store chains in the industry, which is why CStore Decisions is proud to announce Nouria as the 2022 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

“The Chain of the Year Award recognizes retail excellence and Nouria is deserving of its place in this rich tradition as the 33rd winner of this most prestigious industry honor,” said John Lofstock, vice president and editor of CStore Decisions. “As many industry marketers are struggling to reinvent themselves and identify a strategy that will lead them into the future, Nouria has been able to develop a winning market strategy to become a powerful force in the competitive convenience store industry.”

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria is one of the fastest-growing family-owned convenience store chains in the country. Today, the Worcester, Mass.-based company operates 170 stores (150 company-owned and -operated) in five New England states, 56 car washes, two lube centers, the award-winning Whately Diner and a successful wholesale business servicing over 300 locations in New England and New York.

“We are honored and humbled to have been chosen by the industry elites for this prestigious award,” said Tony El-Nemr, founder and CEO of Nouria. “Personally, on behalf of my 2,000-strong team members and my family, I want to thank the selection committee and CStore Decisions for this honor.”

What makes Nouria special is that it continues to cement its presence as a retail leader by evolving to exceed its guests’ expectations with an upscale food service program and technology initiatives, all while expanding to become one of the top 10 car wash operators in the country. Combined with vibrant team member and community outreach programs, Nouria boasts exceptional leadership and guest service to rank the chain with the absolute best the convenience store industry has to offer.

“This award is a testament to the incredible work, dedication and commitment our frontline heroes have for delivering on our mission to serve and delight our loyal guests every day,” said Joe Hamza, chief operating officer for Nouria. “To be considered for this award is rather gratifying, but to win it is nothing short of exhilarating.”

Over the past two years alone, Nouria has had four acquisitions across three states, including New England Farms (five stores in Massachusetts), Verc Enterprises (17 stores and two car washes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire), Mega X (five stores in New Hampshire) and Mulligan’s (one store in Maine). During that time, it has increased its loyalty membership an extraordinary 60%.

While Tony El-Nemr remains active in day-to-day operations, the second generation is also hard at work learning the family business. Tony’s two sons Fouad El-Nemr and Badih El-Nemr serve as executive vice presidents.

Please join us in honoring Nouria on Oct. 2 at Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas.

About the Chain of the Year Award

CStore Decisions’ Convenience Store Chain of the Year award annually honors a convenience store or petroleum chain that has established itself as a superior retailer and innovator in the c-store industry. CSD’s first Chain of the Year award was Wawa Inc. in 1990. Nouria Energy follows 2021 Chain of the Year winner Yesway. Past winners of this prestigious award include Sheetz, Maverik, RaceTrac, 7-Eleven Inc., Kwik Trip, Alimentation Couche-Tard, QuikTrip, Rutter’s and Family Express.

