In preparation for hurricane season, EarthSafe will be bringing Aquatabs Water Purification Tablets to the United States with the new Aquatabs Emergency Kit for retailers located in the Gulf and Atlantic Coast states. Aquatabs kill 99.99% of microorganisms, viruses and bacteria to prevent cholera, typhoid, dysentery and other water borne diseases. The pre-measured tablets rapidly disinfect small or large quantities of water in just 30 minutes after mixing. With a five-year shelf life, Aquatabs will be available through distribution partners, at big-box and convenience stores, outdoor and sporting goods retailers and online.

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives

www.earthsafeca.com