High-ABV Cherry Apple Cider

Angry Orchard has announced the launch of the new Angry Orchard Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple Imperial Hard Cider. The new innovation marks the brand’s first nationally available 8% ABV cider. Made with traditional bittersweet cider apples and blended with dark cherry juice from concentrate, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple is a balance of crisp apple and tart cherry sweetness. In honor of its 8% ABV, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple will be available in six-pack, 12-ounce cans. It will also be a featured flavor in the Angry Orchard Fall Haul Variety Packs dropping this fall.

Boston Beer Co.

www.bostonbeer.com