Mountain Dew Halloween Mystery Flavor

Mtn Dew Voo-Dew, the iconic Halloween mystery flavor, and Mtn Dew Voo-Dew Zero Sugar announced availability nationwide beginning this month while supplies last. However, this year the brand is adding a twist and taking fans down Voo-Dew memory lane with the first-ever Mtn Dew Halloween variety pack, featuring the Ghosts of Voo-Dew Past, where all past VOO-DEW flavors will reunite in one pack.

Additionally, Mtn Dew and Spirit Halloween announced a collaboration on a new collection of costumes inspired by three Mtn Dew flavors and the Voo-Dew Grim, the embodiment of Mtn Dew Voo-Dew.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com