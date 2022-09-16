Pumpkin Mini Muffins

Now available nationwide through October 2022, the limited-edition Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins arrived in stores just in time for fall. For a limited time, this seasonal favorite is the latest addition to the Little Bites product line. Packed in a pre-portioned pouch, Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins are easy for kids to enjoy at home or on the go at school, sports or other fun fall activities. Made with real pumpkin, these muffins are baked soft without high fructose corn syrup. Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins also have 200 calories per pouch with zero grams trans-fat.

Bimbo Bakeries USA

www.bimbobakeriesusa.com