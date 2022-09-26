Stewart’s Shops Celebrates National Coffee Day

The chain is offering free coffee on Thursday, Sept. 29 from noon to close.

Stewart’s Shops announced it is celebrating National Coffee Day on Thursday, Sept. 29 from noon to close with free coffee. Customers can choose a hot coffee, iced coffee or cold brew of any size.

Stewart’s hot coffee offers a variety of flavors including the classic House Blend, Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, seasonal Pumpkin Spice and more. Customers can add their favorite flavored creamer or go for the chain’s fresh and local half & half, milk or eggnog.

Stewart’s sweetened iced coffee and unsweetened cold brew are also included.

There’s no additional purchase necessary to receive the free coffee.