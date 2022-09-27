TXB Debuts Texas-Sourced Private-Label Products

TXB (Texas Born) launched a new line of locally sourced private-label offerings and apparel in all of the TXB markets.

All private-label offerings are locally sourced, manufactured, produced, bottled or bagged in Texas. TXB carefully selects quality products to provide the best that Texas has to offer at an incredible value. In addition to food products, the company’s new line of apparel — including t-shirts and hats, showcases Texas Born pride. TXB custom-branded shoes are also in the works.

“We are dedicated to providing guests with true Texan hospitality every time they visit our markets,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “We’re deeply committed to creating a private-label lineup that includes the best that Texas has to offer, taking no shortcuts to find and source the finest local quality ingredients. We are so proud of the time and effort put into making delicious snacks and beverages, and we know our guests will see and taste the difference.”

This launch is part of the brand’s larger initiative to “Leave ‘Em Better” by continually providing guests with renowned Texan hospitality and superior fresh-made food at an unbeatable value.

The new TXB private-label line will include over 20 new SKUs including:

Drinks

TXB Juices and Teas, crafted with locally sourced, Texas ingredients which the drink is named after, including Goodflow Honey Green Tea, Cedar Creek Unsweet Tea, Poteet Strawberry White Tea, 100% Apple Juice and Orange Juice, Fredericksburg Peach Tea, Burleson Honey Lemonade, and Sugar Land Sweet Tea

TXB Craft Soda, including Blood Orange, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Limeade, Homestyle Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, Root Beer Float, Fruit Punch, Pineapple Cream and Ginger Beer

TXB Coffee, including signature House Blend and exclusive Southern Pecan roast, available in freshly ground bags or single-serve pods with eco-friendly biodegradable packaging

Snacks

TXB Teriyaki Jerky

TXB Fajitas offered in steak and chicken

TXB Salsa in Salsa Roja, Mambo Combo and Salsa Verde

Apparel

TXB Hats

TXB Shirts

TXB Custom-Branded Shoes (coming soon)

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasizes the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is famous for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site. It serves over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private-label products including jerky, water, coffee and more.