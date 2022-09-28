Community-Centric Brand Packaging

Newman’s Own announced it is putting the faces and personal stories of children it supports through its grantee partners on its packaging for the first time, starting with children who have attended SeriousFun Children’s Network camps. The change is part of a modern new packaging rollout for the brand to help it stand out to new and existing customers on shelves.

Clayton from North Carolina, siblings Gabe and Angelica from Florida, Sophie from Ohio and siblings Sarah and Akeem from New York will be among the first beneficiaries featured on select Newman’s Own products, beginning with pizzas, including Thin & Crispy Uncured Pepperoni, Thin & Crispy Four Cheese and Thin & Crispy Margherita.

