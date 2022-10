Haribo is releasing its fall lineup of confections for the Halloween season. Fan-favorites such as Sour Vampire Bats will be returning to stores nationwide soon, along with others. These gummies are tasty, bat-shaped gummies in sweet and sour flavors such as Sour Black Currant & Sweet Cherry, Sour Orange & Sweet Cherry, and Sour Green Apple & Sweet Cherry. Sour Vampire Bats are a great treat to hand out Halloween night, especially as they come in full, share-sized bags.

