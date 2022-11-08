Cranberry Lime RTD Cocktail

Mom Water launched its first limited-edition flavor, Cranberry Lime, named Carol. Only in town for the holidays this year, Carol is now on shelves in four-packs at a suggested retail price of $9.99 through the end of the year, or while supplies last. Like all Mom Water ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, Carol contains zero carbonation. The beverage comes in 12-ounce cans and its alcohol by volume (ABV) is 4.5%. It also has zero sugar and is 90 calories.

Carol is the brand’s seventh personality-driven flavor and is named after one of the owner’s moms, as well as the festive season. Additional flavors are currently in the works for the new year.

Mom Water

www.drinkmomwater.com