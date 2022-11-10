Love’s Reopens Arizona Location

Love’s Travel Stops has reopened its Buckeye, Ariz., location after closing in March for renovations. The store, located off Interstate 10, Exit 114 (1610 S. Miller Road), adds 77 jobs to Arizona’s Maricopa County, 59 truck parking spaces, additional diesel bays and various other improvements after undergoing a complete remodel.

“We’re excited to announce the reopening of a 14th location in Arizona, providing customers with another clean, safe and well-stocked location off the highway,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The Buckeye location will offer plenty of amenities to ensure that professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly.”

Amenities include:

More than 15,000 square feet

Open 24/7

Chester’s Chicken (opening Nov. 14)

Godfather’s Pizza (opening Nov. 14)

Subway (opening Nov. 14)

59 truck parking spaces

50 car parking spaces

Six RV parking spaces

Six diesel bays

Nine showers

Speedco (coming in 2023)

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000 split between All Faith Community Services and Arizonans for the Protection of Exploited Children and Adults (APECA).

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.