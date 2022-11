Ferrero is launching Nutella B-Ready, a favorite in Europe, in the U.S. This is the first new Nutella innovation to come to the U.S. since Nutella &GO! was introduced in 2012. A light, individually wrapped snack bar with a crispy baked wafer filled with creamy hazelnut Nutella spread, Nutella B-Ready is a great break-time snack to enjoy anytime, anywhere. Nutella B-Ready will be available early 2023.

Ferrero

www.ferrero.com