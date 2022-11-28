General Mills Convenience is expanding the ready-to-eat popcorn category with its new Pillsbury Funfetti Popcorn. Coated with Funfetti Glaze, the popcorn features tiny rainbow-colored flecks that boost the visual eating experience and fun factor. The new popcorn offers consumers a new form to enjoy the nostalgic Funfetti flavor.

The Pillsbury Funfetti Popcorn will be available in a 2.25-ounce bag nationwide in May 2023. It has a suggested retail price of $2.29. General Mills also introduced cereal-flavored popcorn, available in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs flavors, earlier this year.

General Mills Convenience

www.generalmillscf.com