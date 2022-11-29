Espresso Dark Chocolate M&M’S

This season M&M’S added a new, limited-edition flavor to its seasonal lineup: M&M’S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies. A bold twist on classic M&M’S, M&M’S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies combine a smooth and rich espresso flavor with creamy dark chocolate, coated in festive colored candy shells, bringing consumers who love the classic pairing of coffee and chocolate a satisfying holiday treat. On the heels of the recently announced M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew, M&M’S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies is the second coffee-flavored M&M’S innovation. M&M’S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies are available in Share Size (3.14 ounces) and Laydown Bags (7.44 ounces).

