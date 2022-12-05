Inno-Pak recently announced the rebranding of Stalk Market Compostable Products, a full line of commercially compostable food packaging for venues that require single-use food packaging. The new brand includes compostable cold cups, cutlery, fiber containers, fiber plates and bowls, PLA-lined paper food containers, hot cups, PLA containers and items packed and labeled for retail sale. Inno-Pak makes Stalk Market Compostable Products using natural materials, including plant-based fibers and the biopolymer PLA. Because of their natural designs, these products can break down in commercial composting facilities. Many Stalk Market Compostable Products are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute.

Inno-Pak

www.innopak.com