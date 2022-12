Ferrara released Brach’s Holiday Lights in time for the holiday season. These are jelly candies with stunningly bright colors that have multiple uses, including to snack on, display in a dish or decorate gingerbread house with. Flavors include lime, blue raspberry, cherry and lemon. Brach’s Holiday Lights are available nationwide in a 10-ounce Laydown Bag with a suggested retail price of $2.49.

