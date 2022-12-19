Dual-Textured Sour Gummy Worms

Trolli launched Sour Duo Crawlers — a fruit-flavored, dual-textured sour gummy worm delivering a multi-sensory experience. These crawlers combine two sour tropical flavors with one side that’s a classic chewy gummy and another other side that’s whipped and aerated to get the soft and squishy texture. Each pack features three flavor combinations including:

Mango/Pineapple

Citrus/Watermelon

Strawberry/Guava

Sour Duo Crawlers is available in a three-ounce value peg for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1-$1.99, a 4.25-ounce medium peg for an SRP of $1.29-$2.49, and a 6.3-ounce large peg for an SRP of $1.99-$2.99.

Ferrara Candy Co.

www.ferrarausa.com