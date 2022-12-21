Henry’s Foods Sells to AMCON Distributing Co.

Henry’s will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of AMCON, with its business and name continuing in the marketplace.

Omaha, Nebraska-based AMCON Distributing Co. acquired Henry’s Foods Inc. of Alexandria, Minn.

“We are honored that Brian Eidsvold and the Eidsvold family have chosen AMCON to continue the legacy and stewardship of their family-held business that was established by Henry Eidsvold in 1929,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s chairman and CEO. “We warmly welcome all the Henry’s associates, customers and vendors to the expanding AMCON family of brands.”

The Henry’s business and name will continue in the marketplace, and the business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of AMCON. Kellie Janssen will continue to lead the business in her role as president of Henry’s.

“Henry’s is the preeminent provider of high-quality foodservice to the convenience distribution industry and will add important new offerings and expertise that we can bring to our customer base,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s president and chief operating officer. “We also look forward to sharing the customer-centered suite of services that AMCON has developed to add value for Henry’s customers. Kellie Janssen’s unwavering commitment and dedication to customer service is a shared value between AMCON and Henry’s and is ultimately the foundation to build an exciting business for the future.”

“Our organization is excited about this transaction as together we will be able to add increased capabilities for Henry’s customers,” said Kellie Janssen, president of Henry’s. “We now have the enhanced facilities, capacity and geographic reach to serve our customers as they grow. AMCON shares our respect for a positive and collaborative work environment among colleagues which is another key element of our success. This made AMCON the ideal partner for the growth of our business.”

The transaction is expected to close in AMCON’s second quarter of fiscal 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

AMCON is a convenience distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution centers in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia (operated by its Team Sledd LLC subsidiary). AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, also operates 19 health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.