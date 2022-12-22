High Protein Cereal

Kellogg’s Special K crafted new flavors including Kellogg’s Special K High Protein. Kellogg’s Special K High Protein in a decadent Chocolate Almond flavor boasts the brand’s highest protein offering ever. Packed with 20 grams protein per serving, real almonds and chocolatey goodness, Special K created this flavor with both plant-based protein fans and chocolate lovers in mind. It also offers a good source of fiber and excellent source of seven vitamins and minerals. Kellogg’s Special K High Protein is available for a suggested retail price of $7.49 for a 12.4-ounce box and $8.49 for a 15.5-ounce box.

