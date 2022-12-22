‘Star Wars’ Candy Fans

CandyRific, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, created “Star Wars” Classic-themed character candy fans, inspired by Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper and Yoda characters. Customers can push the button and feel a burst of cool air from these “Star Wars”-themed character candy fans. Each fan comes complete with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). It has a suggested retail price of $5.99 and ships in six 12-count displays per case.

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com