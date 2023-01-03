Protein-Packed Candy Bar Bites

Pure Protein announced the rollout of three new innovations, including Pure Protein Candy Bar Bites. These gluten-free, low-sugar, snack-sized bars are a fun and nutrient-packed alternative to traditional candy bars. They come in flavors including Chocolate Almond Fudge and Chocolate Peanut Caramel. The Pure Protein Candy Bar Bites are in addition to the launches of 1440 Foods’ Pure Protein Plant-Based Nut Bars and Pure Protein Chocolate Mint Cookie Bars, as well as Body Fortress Elite Laser Start Pre-Workout Powder.

