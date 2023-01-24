Sunshine Gasoline to Exhibit Fuel Pay App

Sunshine Gasoline will host c-store retailers in Miami to showcase its fuel pay app, which has the functionality to accept ACH payment, reducing credit card fees.

Sunshine Gasoline Distributors announced it will be hosting a select group of convenience retailers at one of its stores in Miami on Feb. 8. At the event, Eddy Alvarez, owner, will be showcasing the chain’s fuel pay app launched in December 2022.

The revolutionary Sunshine fuel pay app features Liquid Barcodes’ C-StorePay technology that accepts ACH payments and reduces retailer credit card processing fees by more than half. C-StorePay quickly authenticates bank account information in just five simple steps that take less than a minute to complete then allowing for a fuel pump to be turned on.

C-StorePay has been certified by FinTech company Verifone and will work within existing retailer applications. Moreover, payments are processed by payment service providers and are guaranteed safe, thereby giving customers and retailers peace of mind.

Using the Sunshine app, customers can frictionlessly activate the fuel pump from their phone and pay for all purchases directly from their bank account, saving them instant cents off per gallon on every purchase. Or, a customer can choose to pay by credit card, debit card, Venmo, Google pay, Apple Pay, etc.

“At Sunshine Gasoline, we strive to give our customers a fast, easy and enjoyable experience whenever they visit our stores. We always wish to give a little extra to our customers; we offer them time savings, cost savings and convenience with an opportunity to quickly fuel up, pay and be on their way,” said Alvarez.

Sunshine Gasoline opened its doors for business in 1987, growing over the years in the South Florida community. It now has a network of over 400 sites.