Halal Beef Jerky

Supreme Beef Jerky has launched with brand new packaging on all products. The company offers a wide range of jerky options made with 100% certified halal beef, which gives Muslim customers the opportunity to try beef jerky, possibly for the first time. The offerings include Original Hickory, Jalapeno Garlic, Sweet and Spicy, Western Teriyaki and BBQ Scorpion flavors. Each pack comes in a 2.5-ounce bag, as well as retail-ready 10-pack cartons with header cards.

Supreme Beef Jerky

www.supremebeefjerky.com