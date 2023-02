Hershey has released its new line of Easter candies, which include Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs. The new bright chocolate eggs come in rainbow colors with red, yellow, orange, green and blue. The vibrantly-colored treats are made from Cadbury Milk Chocolate with a crisp sugar shell on the outside. The candy is available for a limited time this season, and come in either a seven-ounce or eight-ounce bag.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com