New Premium Cigar Line

Phillips & King announced the arrival of its Reserve Collection, a new line of exclusive premium cigars from some of the industry’s most iconic brands. Handcrafted and blended with perfectly aged long-fill tobaccos, the Reserve Collection includes:

Montecristo

H. Upmann

Romeo y Julieta

Macanudo

La Gloria Cubana

Punch

Designed with retailers of all sizes in mind, the Reserve Collection offers 20-count boxes of Toros and Robustos that can be stored in a traditional humidor, as well as a distinctive countertop display featuring three-pack samplers that do not require additional humidification. Phillips & King anticipates beginning to ship Reserve Collection cigars to retailers in April 2023.

Kretek International Inc.

www.kretek.com