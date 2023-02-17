Continue to Site

New Premium Cigar Line

phillips-and-king-cigars.Phillips & King announced the arrival of its Reserve Collection, a new line of exclusive premium cigars from some of the industry’s most iconic brands. Handcrafted and blended with perfectly aged long-fill tobaccos, the Reserve Collection includes:

  • Montecristo
  • H. Upmann
  • Romeo y Julieta
  • Macanudo
  • La Gloria Cubana
  • Punch

Designed with retailers of all sizes in mind, the Reserve Collection offers 20-count boxes of Toros and Robustos that can be stored in a traditional humidor, as well as a distinctive countertop display featuring three-pack samplers that do not require additional humidification. Phillips & King anticipates beginning to ship Reserve Collection cigars to retailers in April 2023.

