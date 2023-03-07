Extra-Large Candy Bars for Easter

Cadbury released new Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milk XL Chocolate Bars in a 3.5-ounce size and Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramello XL Bars in a four-ounce size for Easter. The bars are dressed up for spring in purple packaging with new colorful flowers and the Cadbury Bunny on display. The Caramello bar also has gold coloring on the bottom. The new Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramello XL Bar includes creamy caramel in addition to milk chocolate. The bars are available for a limited time this season.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com