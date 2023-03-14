Yesway Revamps Loyalty Program With New Partnership

Yesway will leverage Stuzo’s Wallet Steering solution to understand the incremental wallet opportunity it has with its customers on a one-to-one basis and further, on a wallet-by-wallet basis.

Yesway switched to Stuzo, the provider of Wallet Steering, powered by its Open Commerce product bundle, to power the Yesway and Allsup’s Rewards customer loyalty program.

Stuzo’s unified Open Commerce products consist of: Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, Experience for Cross-Channel Customer Experiences, and Retailer Connect for Corporate-to-Dealer Program Management.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Stuzo and re-launch our programs with their Wallet Steering capabilities,” said Darrin Samaha, vice president of marketing at Yesway. “When we first launched Yesway Rewards, we created a foundation for rewarding our customers. Over time, we realized we had the opportunity to go so much further. Through our partnership with Stuzo, we’re confident we can build on our past success and scale up our program compared to where we are today in ways that matter most to our business — member count and transaction volume paired with profitable incremental bottom line growth.”

Yesway will leverage Stuzo’s Wallet Steering solution to understand the incremental wallet opportunity it has with its customers on a one-to-one basis and further, on a wallet-by-wallet basis. Yesway will activate this data in real time to increase its share of customer wallets.

“We expect our new program launching later this year, powered by Stuzo’s Open Commerce products, to become the most successful customer engagement program in our industry,” added Samaha. “We’ve also taken advantage of Stuzo’s 1.5X Performance Guarantee, which guarantees we’ll get at least 50% more members and transactions relative to our current program. This gives us great confidence that Stuzo will go above and beyond for our business.”

“Yesway is one of the fastest growing and most frequently honored convenience brands in our industry, led by a number of the most well-revered leaders in our industry,” said Jake Kiser, chief customer officer at Stuzo. “It is our honor to help the entire Yesway team turbocharge business outcomes and support them through significant growth in the coming years.”

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily

under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a foodservice offering, featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway’s geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest.