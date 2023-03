Pure Protein has launched a new line of savory snacks, Popped Crisps, in two tasty flavors: Hickory Barbecue and Sour Cream & Onion. With 12 grams of plant-based protein per serving, Pure Protein Popped Crisps are a great flavor-packed, crunchy snack to satisfy consumers’ cravings.

Popped Crisps present a portable, savory treat that delivers big flavor without sabotaging nutritional goals. They are sold in single-flavor 12-count packs and a two-flavor variety pack.

1440 Foods

www.1440Foods.com