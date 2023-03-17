Chocolate Cookies and Dip Snack

General Mills Convenience announced the launch of a new flavor of Dunkaroos, Triple Chocolate, hitting convenience store shelves this month. The new variety features chocolate cookies, chocolate frosting and chocolate chips. Dunkaroos come individually packaged in a convenient single-serve tray that is great to eat on-the-go with a suggested retail price of $1.99.

The launch coincides with the Dunkaroos Convenience Store Sweepstakes, where c-store customers have a chance to win exclusive Dunkaroos-branded, basketball-themed merchandise through May 28. Free, downloadable assets for c-store retailers to use to promote the sweepstakes are available.

