Microwavable Mashed Potato Varieties

Stouffer’s has announced a line of side dishes that includes two new mashed potato varieties — Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Both options are microwavable and packaged in a convenient-to-serve-from tray.

The Homestyle Mashed Potatoes are made with the perfect mix of cream and pepper for added flavor, while the Garlic Mashed Potatoes feature a savory garlic flavor with a hint of pepper. These versatile side dishes are easy to prepare and take the hassle out of meal prep and cleanup.

Nestlé

www.nestle.com