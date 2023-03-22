Highly anticipated brand Konscious Foods is making its U.S. debut with offerings like the all-new, plant-based sushi rolls. The sushi rolls are available in four varieties, including California Roll, Spicy California Roll, Rainbow Roll and Tuna Avocado Roll. The product has a suggested retail price of $8.99 for eight pieces.

All of the brand’s products are made with high quality, clean ingredients and are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, 100% plant-based, organic where possible and made without any carrageenan or titanium dioxide.

www.konscious.com