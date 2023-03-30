Choice Market to Scale Mini-Mart Format, Grow Leadership

Choice Market announced a funding round led by Denver Angels, Kimco Realty, Jogan Health and other private investors, according to Chicago’s Very Own WGN9. To date, the company has raised nearly $10 million across multiple rounds. The company is also announcing four new hires to join the team at Choice Market, bringing significant leadership experience with roles in grocery and food & beverage. This growth investment will support Choice Market as the company expands its network of small-format markets, including its artificial intelligence-powered, fully autonomous “Mini-Mart” format.

“The Choice Market team is proud of our rapid growth this past year powered by our commitment to provide fresh and healthy food to the Colorado community and beyond,” said Mike Fogarty, Choice Market’s founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to expand our innovative grocery model and reach even more consumers with high-quality groceries and fresh meals in a convenient manner.”

Given the success of its first fully cashier-less Mini-Mart launched at The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in October 2022, Choice plans to rapidly scale this format nationally through strategic partnerships with leading hospitals, apartment developers, venues, airports, electric vehicle charging stations and college campuses.

“We believe in the mission of Choice Market and see an abundance of opportunities for their various store formats. The Mini-Mart concept is particularly scaleable and ripe with innovation. When we started looking at Choice Market, we realized we were uniquely equipped to provide value with several Denver Angels members having significant expertise and infrastructure in the industries that Choice Market touches,” said David Prichard, CEO of Denver Angels.

“Choice’s commitment to providing shoppers with locally sourced groceries and fresh meals is a mission that is perfectly aligned with Jogan. Our investment in Choice Market is undeniable proof that Jogan, once a staffing-centric company, is now looking to improve the wellness of the community at large,” Dan Dietrich, CEO of Jogan Health, stated.

Choice Market has also announced the onboarding of four key hires: Amanda Dentici as chief operating officer, Merlin Verrier as senior director of culinary operations, Dennis Apreza as senior director of retail operations, and Peter Haslam as controller. These four new senior leaders have a combined 80 years of experience in the grocery and food & beverage sectors.

Mike Fogarty expressed confidence in his new team members. “Amanda, Merlin, Dennis and Peter are all remarkable leaders who have been responsible for the success of leading operators such as Fairway Markets, Walgreens, The Kitchen Restaurant Group and Graham Elliot’s Michelin star-rated restaurant. Their deep experience in all aspects of food and beverage and passion for innovation will help take this company to the next level,” he said.

Choice Market is a Denver-based omnichannel retailer creating a technology-centric network of convenient small-format markets and last-mile fulfillment centers curated with high-quality and localized products. With five locations and multiple formats, Choice provides its customers with high-quality and local groceries as well as scratch-prepared fresh meals.