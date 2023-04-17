Tobacco-Free Clove Cigarettes

Kretek International introduced nicotine-free Djarum Bliss as the next wave of clove enjoyment. The tobacco-free 20-packs offer clove smokers the taste they love without nicotine or hemp.

Djarum Bliss distribution to date has been focused on California as c-stores and tobacco shops cope with the removal of flavored tobacco. Initial sales of Djarum’s Bliss clove smokes show that even with restrictions a year away, it’s not too early to start showing tobacco-free alternatives.

