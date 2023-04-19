Peanut Butter Ice Cream Varieties

Reese’s has introduced a brand new line of ice cream, with three bold new flavors — Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream, Reese’s Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream and Reese’s Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream features chunks of peanut butter cups and a peanut butter swirl, Reese’s Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream contains vanilla ice cream with Reese’s mini pieces candy and Reese’s Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert boasts a chocolate base with chunks of peanut butter cups and a peanut butter swirl.

