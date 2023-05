Erin Del Conte, editor-in-chief of CStore Decisions, reviews Takis Intense Nacho Non-Spicy Tortilla Chips, as well as Takis Waves Potato Chips and Takis Pop! Cheese Popcorn. She also taste tests Nerd Focus, an energy and focus beverage, which calls itself “the world’s first think drink,” and Electrolit electrolyte beverage in new flavor blue raspberry.