Coca-Cola has announced the launch of Coca-Cola Flex powered by Freestyle, a new beverage dispenser that offers an enhanced guest experience while reducing operational complexity. With more than 40 beverage choices available in the same footprint as standard six-valve fountain dispensers, Coca-Cola Flex combines the benefits of traditional fountain dispensers with the innovation and variety offered by Coca-Cola Freestyle. The full commercial launch is slated for Q1 2024.

