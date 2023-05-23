Wawa Pledges $1 Million to Florida Food Bank

Wawa's donation to Second Harvest aims to provide fresh produce to kids who are experiencing food insecurity.

Wawa has pledged to donate $1 million to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in an effort to provide hungry children with fresh and healthy food.

The goal of Wawa and Second Harvest’s “Fly Beyond” pilot program is to reach more than 53,000 households over a 12-month period through two of the food bank’s childhood hunger prevention initiatives: the School Partnerships and Summer Food Service programs.

In addition to giving Second Harvest the ability to purchase and distribute more fresh produce, the funding will:

Add 10 new Fresh Market sites at local schools

Transform the Kids Pack initiative into a Family Weekend Meal Bag that will contain nutritious foods equal to 10 meals per household

Enhance the Summer Food Service Program with a take-home bag filled with fresh produce and other pantry staples each week

Provide reusable and insulated tote bags for both programs

Add customized display carts at 35 Fresh Market schools — making it easier for students to grab fresh produce as they head home

“Through this first-of-its-kind investment, Wawa is ensuring children in central Florida have access to the nutritious wholesome food they need to thrive,” said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “Inflation is causing more families to make difficult decisions about what they can afford, and this partnership can help lessen worries about food costs.”

“Fueling up takes on a whole new meaning with ‘Fly Beyond.’ We hope this new pilot program inspires goodness by making fresh, healthy foods conveniently available to families to create nutritious meals at home without worrying about how to afford it,” said Robert Yeatts, senior director of Florida operations for Wawa. “Having greater access to fresh produce will improve the ability of kids in our communities to learn, lead and succeed.”

Throughout the year, Wawa’s culinary team will create recipes that feature many of the food items being distributed. Those recipes can be found online at the “Fly Beyond” landing page.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., with nearly 1,000 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies; freshly brewed coffee; hot breakfast sandwiches; hand-crafted specialty beverages; a dinner menu including burgers; and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.