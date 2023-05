Talenti Dairy-Free Double Cookie Crunch Gelato is a fresh take on cookies & crème, mixing in both chocolate cookie pieces and swirls of sugar cookie crumbs into a vanilla gelato made with oat milk. Customers will find it hard to believe this indulgent treat is 100% dairy free.

Talenti Dairy-Free Gelato will be available in major retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.29 – $5.99.

Unilever

www.unilever.com