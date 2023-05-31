Lime and Watermelon-Flavored RTD Margaritas

Monaco Cocktails announced a new line of ready-to-drink Margaritas. Expanding upon the brand’s popular tequila portfolio, the line includes two distinct flavor profiles: Lime and Watermelon, with Classic and Spicy varieties for each. At 9% ABV, the beverage contains zero carbonation, malt or gluten. Monaco Margaritas is welcomed amongst the brand’s line of vodka-based Hard Lemonades, including newly launched Strawberry, as well as the well-known baseline canned cocktails: Lime Crush, Watermelon Crush, Citrus Rush and Blue Crush.

Monaco Margaritas are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99 per 12-ounce can.

Atomic Brands

www.atomic-brands.com