Parker’s to Expand Footprint in Georgia

Parker’s recently announced its plans to expand into the Augusta, Ga., market. The company plans to open a new Parker’s Kitchen in Augusta at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road in 2024, with additional locations to be announced in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to join the Augusta community and to serve local customers while giving back to support local schools,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “As we looked for opportunities to expand, Augusta was a natural fit for us since it’s a growing market that builds upon our existing corporate footprint. We’re excited to introduce the Parker’s brand to Augusta residents and look forward to forging new relationships and supporting the community.”

Strategically positioned on the site of a former Popeye’s fast-food restaurant that has been closed since 2007, the company’s retail store on Windsor Spring Road will offer Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items. The 3,800-square-foot Windsor Spring store will feature stunning, Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a hallmark glass-front façade, lime-washed brick, striking bracketry and designer lighting.

“We’re delighted to welcome Parker’s to Augusta and appreciate this important investment in our community,” said Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson. “This property at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Road needs to be uplifted, and we think Parker’s Kitchen will provide an excellent new food option that will be beneficial for the community.”

The new Parker’s Kitchen in Augusta will offer popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and convenient electronic kiosk ordering. Highlights will include never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern fried chicken tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs, as well as freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items. The new store will offer regular, diesel and non-ethanol fuel at six fueling positions.

Parker’s Kitchen items are prepared fresh on-site and are available seven days a week. The entire menu in Augusta will be handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work.

“We saw the Windsor Spring location as a strong opportunity to introduce our brand to the market and to revitalize a key corner in downtown Augusta,” said Parker. “We’ve seen strong growth in the Augusta market and can’t wait to give back to the local community through a wide range of charitable initiatives designed to support the communities where we operate stores.”

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.