Royal Farms Opens North Carolina Store

Located in Greenville, N.C., the new location is one of multiple North Carolina stores expected to open in the near future.

Royal Farms has announced the grand opening of its newest store, located in Greenville, N.C., on Dickinson Avenue, according to WITN.

The new location will provide consumers with the chain’s signature fried chicken, fresh baked goods and famous side dishes that are specific to the North Carolina cuisine.

Each location will feature surcharge free ATMs and air pump stations, lottery and fuel.

In addition to this new store, the company also has plans to open new North Carolina locations in New Bern, Kinston and Jacksonville.

The chain has been actively expanding and increasing its offerings. In May, Royal Farms hosted a Tesla Super Charger ribbon-cutting event. With 14 locations already offering electric vehicle (EV) charging, the company is attempting to bring EV charging to 25 more Royal Farms locations through the partnership with Tesla.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.