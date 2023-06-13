CEFCO Unveils Second New Store in 2023

CEFCO has announced the opening of a new store in Baker, Fla. This is the chain’s second new location to open this year.

The new-to-industry location features its CEFCO Kitchen, where freshly prepared menu items are at the center of its food options. For breakfast, popular items such as breakfast tacos and biscuit sandwiches are available. For lunch and dinner, the menu boasts the chain’s signature chicken “Cluckers,” which are fresh, never frozen chicken breast tenders that are double hand-breaded and fried daily on-site, and a Texas favorite, brisket sandwich served on a King’s Hawaiian bun.

To compliment the food, the store also offers a variety of beverage options including its premium enhanced water, Y’ALL, available in one-liter and 25-ounce bottles, a wide assortment of bottled beverages, three fountain machines, fresh brewed teas and lemonades, frozen drinks and an extensive self-serve coffee bar.

“Our team is ready to deliver great food, with outstanding customer service for all consumers in our community and surrounding area,” said Rick Schneider, regional vice president of operations.

Conveniently open 24 hours a day and featuring 12 fuel pumps that include diesel fuel, CEFCO prides itself on bright, clean and friendly stores. The Baker, Fla., location boasts 4,200 square feet.

“Our new Baker Kitchen location will give our customers amenities like food made fresh on-site; fast, friendly service; and a safe, clean environment,” said Schneider.

The chain has 18 other locations in southern Florida and is continuing to grow in the Panhandle, providing new jobs for sales associates and supporting the local community.