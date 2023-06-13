Growth Energy CEO Receives Women in Ethanol Award

The award recognizes one pioneering woman each year for their outstanding contributions to the American ethanol industry.

The 2023 Fuel Ethanol Workshop, ongoing in Omaha, Neb., hosted the presentation of the first-ever Women in Ethanol award, given to Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.

The award was developed by BBI International — publishers of Ethanol Producer Magazine — to recognize one pioneering woman each year for their outstanding contributions to the American ethanol industry. For its inaugural award, BBI chose Skor for her track record of accomplishments as CEO of Growth Energy, the nation’s largest biofuel trade association. Among other things, Skor has led the fight to strengthen the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), secure waivers to expand year-round access to E15 — a fuel blend of gasoline and 15% ethanol — and drive major new federal investments in biofuel production and infrastructure.

“This award is such an honor and I hope it encourages more women to pursue careers in biofuels — an industry that is thriving and poised for even greater success in the coming years,” Skor said. “Thank you to BBI and to everyone in the ethanol industry for their support and recognition. As we move into a new era for biofuels, Growth Energy and I will continue to be there every step of the way, to lead this industry into an even brighter future.”

Since taking the helm at Growth Energy, Skor has also dramatically expanded the organization’s influence, membership and footprint. Over just her first four years as CEO, she increased plant membership by 25% and associate membership by 14%. Under her leadership, Growth Energy has expanded demand for biofuels at home and abroad, with the launch of a new global market development function and fresh consumer education initiatives to drive sales of cleaner, more affordable options at the pump.

These efforts continue today and have helped fuel over 75 billion miles driven by Americans on E15, now available at more than 3,000 locations.

