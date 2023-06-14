Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee Open Second Storefront

The companies celebrated the new store — located in Athens, Ala. — by awarding a $1,500 check to House of Harvest.

Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee — both owned by parent company Tri Star Energy — have opened their second storefront, located in Athens, Ala. The companies opened their first storefront in Athens in the winter of 2020.

To celebrate the new location, Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee presented a $1,500 check to House of Harvest, a locally owned and operated food bank that began in August 2015.

“We are overjoyed to bring another Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee experience to the Athens community and get the opportunity to give back to a deserving cause,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “We’re expanding our Twice Daily brand throughout Alabama, and we are excited to continue providing the highest quality of services and offerings to guests visiting us throughout sweet home Alabama.”

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily’s premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. A fresh deli case provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers.

Guests can also enjoy discounted items and limited-time offers exclusively available through the brand’s loyalty program, Twice Daily Rewards.

The White Bison Coffee concept offers expertly roasted, handcrafted specialty coffee drinks — featuring drip coffee, single origin pour-over coffees, cold brew, nitro coffee, hot and cold espresso beverages, seasonal drinks and more. Customers can also enjoy freshly baked pastries and handmade breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and Bistro snack boxes.

Locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, Twice Daily has served middle Tennessee communitie s since 2011 and expanded to the North Alabama market in 2019.