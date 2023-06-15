Rusty Lantern Market Opens Third New Hampshire Location

Rusty Lantern Market announced the opening of a new store in New Hampshire, making this the eighth store to open for the chain in the past 12 months and its 26th total store.

“We are very excited to be expanding into Loudon. This area located at 904 Rt 106, near the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, was in need of quality convenience offerings — fresh and delicious food, carefully curated convenience items and easily accessible, quality fuel,” said CEO and Manager John Koch.

“All our menu items are made fresh on-site. Every egg is cracked fresh, every cup of coffee is freshly ground, every artisan sandwich is carefully composed, every gourmet pizza is hand-stretched. Our expansive menu of breakfast, lunch, dinner, specialty beverages and snack items are at the ready for customers who want to sit at a table and dig into something made to order. And all these offerings are available for those who want a quick hot or cold grab-n-go selection,” said Koch.

“I think what I’m most excited about, however, is sharing what we’ve built with our neighbors, and introducing them to the notion and our premise — that this convenience store is dedicated to providing local, craft, fresh food and products — like fresh Maine lobster rolls, locally roasted coffee, local craft beer, sweets and savories. Underscoring our commitment to use local vendors as often as we can,” he added. “We’re in it for the long haul and are looking forward to becoming part of the fabric of this community as we have in the backyards of the other New England communities we live and work in. We have a history of supporting local food banks, youth sports, schools, local police and fire departments — it’s a great way to get to know our neighbors and ensure they know we couldn’t do this without them.”

The 4,200-square-foot location includes a full kitchen and seating area, an outdoor seating area, a wide array of specialty hot and cold handmade beverages served from the barista counter, as well as a self-serve beverage area of coffees, frozen drinks, juices and teas. The store is spacious and well lit and has clean site lines. And each aisle is stocked with familiar local and national favorites.

Outside on the fueling forecourt there are 10 fueling points, including two pumps under a larger canopy for those customers who need a little more room — including boats, trucks and motor homes.

“And the store is spotless — inside and out,” said Koch. “Rusty Lantern Market is dedicated to keeping things clean — to providing an exceptionally well-tended facility. We make sure everything is fresh and bright so that our team and customers know they are valued, welcomed and well taken care of.”

Based in Brunswick, Maine, Rusty Lantern Market now operates 26 convenience stores and branded fueling stations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. It is a privately held company, formed in 2015 by John Koch, manager and CEO.