Twice Daily Opens New C-Store in Alabama

While celebrating the opening of its new location in Dothan, Ala., Twice Daily presented a $1,500 check to Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Tri Star Energy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Twice Daily convenience store in Dothan, Ala., located at 2940 Hartford Highway. This celebration marks the brand’s expansion into the Dothan area with another Twice Daily convenience store now open at 1101 Ross Clark Circle.

The store opening is part of a three-year plan for the retailer to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee and Alabama.

“We are proud to introduce Twice Daily to Dothan,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “Twice Daily strives to provide the highest-quality service and offerings to our guests, and we look forward to further introducing Twice Daily convenience stores to the community to enjoy.”

To celebrate the new location, Twice Daily presented a $1,500 check to Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily’s premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. A fresh deli case provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers. Guests can also enjoy discounted items and limited-time offers exclusively available through the brand’s loyalty program, Twice Daily Rewards.

Coming soon this summer, Twice Daily will open its third convenience store in Dothan located at 3376 W. Main Street.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy was founded in 2000 and owns and operates Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.