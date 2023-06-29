Sheetz to Expand Footprint to Michigan

Sheetz has announced plans to add up to 75 c-stores to the state in the future.

After announcing its plans to expand to Michigan in November 2022, Sheetz has officially decided to open its first store in the state in Romulus, reported the Detroit Free Press. The location is about four miles from the Metro Detroit airport.

The chain has not set a timeline as to when the store will open, however the original plan announced last year stated it plans to open the location sometime in 2025.

With plans to eventually add up to 75 stores to the market, this is the company’s first expansion into a new state in nearly two decades.

