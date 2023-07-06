bp Broadens Investment in Bioenergy

bp has expanded its investment in bioenergy by investing $10 million in WasteFuel, a California-based biofuels company that will use proven, scalable technologies to convert bio-based municipal and agricultural waste into lower carbon fuels, such as bio-methanol.

Globally, solid waste production totals about 2 billion metric tons annually and is expected to increase to 3.4 billion metric tons by 2050. WasteFuel’s deployment of anaerobic digestion and methanol production technologies will convert municipal and agricultural waste into viable lower-emission alternatives to traditional fuels, like bio-methanol.

In hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, bio-methanol has the potential to play a significant role in decarbonization. Maritime transport represents around 90% of trade worldwide while producing 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In the effort to reach net zero, some of the biggest companies in the shipping industry are converting to methanol-ready ships. bp is working to establish supplies of lower-carbon alternative fuels for the shipping sector and will look to use its trading expertise to bring WasteFuel’s bio-methanol to market.

WasteFuel plans to develop multiple bio-methanol plants around the world in collaboration with local strategic partners, including waste companies. WasteFuel expects its first project will be in Dubai, and the company has a pipeline of additional projects to develop. bp and WasteFuel have entered a memorandum of understanding for bp to offtake the produced bio-methanol and to work together to help optimize and improve bio-methanol production.

“WasteFuel projects will look to help with the growing volumes of global waste whilst advancing the development of lower carbon solutions for hard-to-abate sectors,” said Gareth Burns, vice president of bp ventures. “Achieving decarbonization in shipping will require a step-change, and biofuels have a key role to play in helping the industry to decarbonize. We look forward to working together on WasteFuel’s next stage of growth and market development.”

“This investment from bp ventures is a significant milestone for WasteFuel as it will help scale the production of bio-methanol to decarbonize the shipping sector. As companies who are reliant on shipping work to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, it is essential that we dramatically expand the availability of these fuels,” added Trevor Neilson, co-founder, chairman and CEO of WasteFuel.

Bioenergy is one of bp’s five transition growth engines in which the company plans to invest heavily through this decade. The transition growth engines — which also include convenience, electric vehicle charging, hydrogen and renewables and power — will help drive bp’s transition to an integrated energy company and delivery of the company’s net zero ambition.