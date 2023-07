KFC launched the new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, which is available for a limited time this summer. The new sandwich features a 100% white meat filet topped with hickory smoked bacon, KFC’s signature honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, melted cheese and pickles, all on a premium brioche bun.

Along with the new menu item, the company is also offering one lucky customer who orders the sandwich online or via the mobile app a chance to win a vacation to Aruba.

